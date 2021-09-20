Charlotte Tilbury

Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara

$29.00

What makes it magic? 96% agree lashes look MAGNIFIED & AMPLIFIED!* 96% agree mascara visibly LENGTHENS the lashes!* 93% agree mascara gives lashes a VOLUMINOUS DEFINITION!* *blind tested on 31 people after one application KERESTORE™ is a Trade Mark of the Croda Group of Companies. INNOVATION BRUSH - the injection moulded, micro pro precision paddle brush with ‘LOAD, COMB & LIFT’ technology LIFTS LIKE AIR, VERTICALLY PAINTING each individual lash, even the tiniest ones! The DIAMOND-SHAPED BRISTLES on each side of the brush follow the lash architecture, reading the fan of the lashes for a MAGNIFYING & AMPLIFYING EYE-OPENING effect! Push Up Lash-Lifting Polymer – Derived from the Larch Tree, this natural gummy STRETCH & FLEX film former helps create a PUSH UP VERTICAL LIP & HOLD of the lashes Lightweight Natural Waxes – Carnauba wax also known as the ‘Queen of Waxes’ and Microcrystalline wax add body and texture to the formula for WEIGHTLESS VOLUME & A FALSE-LASH FINISH ‘KERESTORE™ 2.0’ KERATIN – Creates a super-strong CONDITIONING EFFECT on individual hair fibres to create a THICKER-look and feel on the lashes SUPER BLACK SHADE - the super JET BLACK shade adds instant INTENSITY, VOLUME & DEFINITION, enhancing the look of your eye color and your lashes SMUDGE PROOF, HUMIDITY PROOF & NO LASH CURLERS NEEDED!