Charlotte Tilbury

Pillow Talk Magic Kisses

£28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charlotte Tilbury

Darlings, unlock the secret to PLUMPER-LOOKING, PILLOW TALK LIPS with my NEW! Pillow Talk Magic Kisses gift set! Featuring my research-powered hydrating lip oil for plumper, fuller looking, luscious lips, and my award-winning, globally loved Lip Cheat lip liner in Pillow Talk Original, this is a magic beauty gift for everyone this holiday season! This lip gift set includes: Full Size Charlotte's Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir: THE POWER OF A SERUM, THE COMFORT OF AN OIL! My secret crystal infused, supercharged lip oil for HYDRATED, LUSCIOUS lips. Lip conditioner by day; lip mask by night, my research-powered lip oil is enriched with ground-breaking ingredients your lips will love! Travel Size Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Original: A rich, velvety waterproof lip liner in the ICONIC, universally-flattering, globally-adored nude-pink hue that helps to reshape and resize the look of your lips for pout perfection!