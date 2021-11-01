Charlotte Tilbury

Pillow Talk Dreams Come True

£300.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charlotte Tilbury

Darlings, Pillow Talk is more than just a shade...it’s a world, a BEAUTY DREAM, a place to discover your most beautiful you! My NEW! Pillow Talk Dreams Come True is a BEAUTY CLOSET of PILLOW TALK magic! Adored by supermodels, stars and millions of women and men across the globe of ALL ages, it’s the UNIVERSALLY-FLATTERING beauty secret to eyes that SPARKLE, cheeks that GLOW and lips that LEAD ASTRAY… Pillow Talk Dreams Come True includes 14 FULL SIZE Pillow Talk beauty secrets in a magic ROSE GOLD collectors' edition makeup box that they'll want to keep forever! With a pillow-y pink lining, each drawer holds some of my iconic, sumptuous, silken and bedazzled nude-pink Pillow Talk products. This magical makeup box includes: 14 FULL SIZE PILLOW TALK ICONS for your EYES, LIPS & CHEEKS! Create SEVEN DREAMY Pillow Talk eye looks, cheeks that GLOW and matte or glossy Pillow Talk lips for every mood and every moment! ENDLESS Pillow Talk DREAMS to be DISCOVERED!