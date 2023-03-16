Coach

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

$550.00

Buy Now Review It

At Coach

Package includes has 200+ stems dried lavender bundles, Weighs about 8 ounces, Measures in between 16" to 18", Elegant Antiqued Newspaper & Ribbon Gift Packaging, Free Lavender bag as the gift. Selecting Top quality lavender flowers, adopting exquisite processing technology, to maintain the most primitive look and natural beauty of flowers. Natural lavender, symbol of love, also can help sleep, refresh your mind, fragrance long lasting, floral scent can last longer than 1-2 years, and the smell fades over time,great for aromatherapy. Beautiful and comfortable. Not easily moldy, Perfect for decorating living, dining or study room, also perfect for decorating office, wedding. Notice: The dried flowers will fall off a bit during the delivery that is a normal phenomenon. We will enclose a lavender bag for you to collect in, you can put it in your closet or hanging up.