Ontel

Pillow Pad Multi-angle Soft Tablet Stand

$19.88

TABLET STAND: Experience hands-free screen time without adjustment issues with Ontel pillow pad. Its tri-ledge design gives you three perfect viewing angles, whether you're lying down, sitting up, or standing. LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN: Made of ultra-durable, light weight foam and non-slip fabric, it features a built-in pocket for storing glasses, earphones, chargers & more. The ultra-suede cover is removable & machine washable. TRAVEL FRIENDLY: The convenient carrying handle makes the stand a travel essential. Great for IPA, tablets, E-readers, smartphones, magazines, books and more! Read books or watch shows on the go without neck & hand strain! SUSTAINABILITY: We are an eco-friendly brand offering sustainable products from ingredient sourcing to packaging. Our solar powered headquarters help us make environment friendly products. CONSUMER DRIVEN: Ontel offers some of the most innovative consumer products on the market. From toys to hand tools, home fitness equipment to innovative household items, health & beauty to outdoor products - we have it all! Are you tired of trying to hold up your device or book while sitting or lying down? As soon as you're able to find a comfortable position and relax, it falls over! Introducing pillow pad, The multi-angle tablet soft stand! Easily Prop up all your electronic devices and printed materials for the perfect viewing angle. Great for IPA, tablets, E-readers, smartphones, magazines, books and more! Pillow pad provides three comfort angles to choose from. Simply rotate pillow pad while lying down, sitting and standing to find the right angle for you.pillow pad's built in ledge securely props up your device or book. Use pillow pad for reading, watching movies or TV shows, browsing the Web, playing games, doing homework and more! Pillow pad helps to relieve uncomfortable neck and hand strain. Pillow pad is made of ultra-durable, light weight foam providing stability and comfort. The ultra-suede cover is removable and machine washable. Best of all, there is a built-in side pocket to hold your phone, glasses, charger, earphones and more. Keep all your important items within reach! The convenient carrying handle lets you take pillow pad with you anywhere! Great for traveling and long car rides. NOTE: Pillow Pad ships compressed and will expand to full size over time of being opened. QUICK TIP: Your Pillow Pad may have wrinkles after expanding. They will go away on their own over time. However, you can help remove the wrinkles by either using a fabric steamer, the steam setting on your iron, or placing Pillow Pad in the dryer with a damp cloth on MEDIUM to HIGH heat for 10 minutes. CLEANING: Pillow Pad can be spot cleaned, or the cover can be removed & machine washed cold.