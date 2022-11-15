Ontel

Pillow Pad

Your New Favorite Accessory: Hands-free Pillow Pad features an updated and improved dual edge design. The ledges ensure comfort in differing angles - perfect to use as an iPad or tablet holder while standing, sitting in a chair, or lying in bed. Bring Content Anywhere Comfortably: The convenient carrying handle makes it perfect to bring everywhere. Bring your tablet, e-reader, smartphone, or book to bed, your desk, or traveling! Stream or read without neck or hand strain. Ultra-Soft, Sturdy, Lightweight, Travel-friendly and more: Our Pillow Pad features a built-in side pocket to store any important items like your phone or your ipad or tablet accessories like Air Pods, reading glasses, or a charger. Crafted with Care: Our Pillow Pad is crafted from ultra-durable, light weight foam which creates stability for use as a stand or holder. The ultra-suede cover is removable and machine washable, perfect for use by kids or during travel. Pillow Pad ships compressed and expands to full size after opening. Wrinkles are normal and should go away on their own. To help remove the wrinkles, place Pillow Pad in the dryer with a damp cloth on MEDIUM to HIGH heat for 10 minutes. Are you tired of trying to hold up your device or book while sitting or lying down? As soon as you’re able to find a comfortable position and relax, it falls over! Introducing Pillow PadUltra, the multi-angle tablet soft stand! Easily prop up all your electronic devices and printed materials for the perfect viewing angle. Great for tablets, e-readers, smartphones, magazines, books and more! Pillow PadUltra provides three comfort angles to choose from. Simply rotate Pillow Padwhile lying down, sitting and standing to find the right angle for you. Pillow Pad Ultra's New Extra Large Pocket Allows you to fit your table for extra safety. Pillow PadUltra's built in ledge securely props up your device or book. Use Pillow Padfor reading, watching movies or TV shows, browsing the web, playing games, doing homework and more! Pillow PadUltra helps to relieve uncomfortable neck and hand strain. Pillow PadUltra is made of ultra-durable, light weight foam providing stability and comfort. The ultra-suede cover is removable and machine washable. Best of all, there is a built-in side pocket to hold your phone, glasses, charger, earphones and more. Keep all your important items within reach! The convenient carrying handle lets you take Pillow PadUltra with you anywhere! Great for traveling and long car rides. NOTE: Pillow Pad ships compressed and will expand to full size over time of being opened. QUICK TIP: Your Pillow Pad may have wrinkles after expanding. They will go away on their own over time. However, you can help remove the wrinkles by either using a fabric steamer, the steam setting on your iron, or placing Pillow Pad in the dryer with a damp cloth on MEDIUM to HIGH heat for 10 minutes. CLEANING: Pillow Pad can be spot cleaned, or the cover can be removed & machine washed cold.