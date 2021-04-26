Dolce Vita

Pillar Crossband Plush Slippers

$60.00

Fluffy crisscross straps top off plush faux-fur linings making the Pillar slippers from Dolce Vita a cozy addition to relaxing around the house. 1/2" heel; 1/4" platform Round-toe slip-on crisscross slippers Faux-fur upper and lining Polyester faux-fur upper; polyester faux-fur lining; rubber sole Imported Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11429522