The Sill

Pilea Peperomioides

$23.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Sill

Pilea Peperomioides in ezra Planter Medium to Bright Light The Pilea peperomioides is paired with our Ezra Planter, a ceramic pot measuring 2" tall and 2.5" wide. This plant is pet-friendly! Your plant height may vary slightly. It comes potted in our potting mix to increase plant health, longevity, and growth. The Ezra features a drainage hole and saucer. It is named after Ezra Cornell (1807–1874), co-founder of Cornell — New York's land grant university. *Want to add a Message Pop? To add a ceramic Message Pop to your order, first add your plant to your cart below, then choose your Pop via the pop up for $4. Planter Size Mini: 2" H x 2.5" WSize Guide Planter Color $23 – Add to Cart Sold Out – Waitlist Me! Flat rate standard shipping; online orders free over $75. The Sill Plant Promise We guarantee our plants up to a year from purchase date.