At Pigment

This plant is so wonderful, it has won awards for how easy it is to take care of. Though they are easy to maintain, Pilea Peperomioides are slow-growers (this is why they are difficult to find for sale!). It's native home is the Yunnan province of southern China, where it wasn't found and dispersed out of the country until the 1940s, or so folklore tells us. Traditions also say this plant will bring fortune and good luck into its owners life keep your eyes open for the goodness it could bring! Pilea's are loved for the structural look and are somewhat sparse compared to some of our other plants. As much as we do our best to prepare your plant for a safe journey, they sometimes get a little knocked around in shipping. Because of this, we are unable to offer a refund on these plants. However don't be alarmed, if it does take some strain during travel, it will bounce back quickly and provide many years of green happiness to you and your home. For best care: Keep in bright light, but nothing too direct or warm, and water once a week (count slowly to 'four' while pouring water). For the best appearance, rotate the plant with each watering to get full sun exposure. Pet friendly. * Please note: 10in plants are only available for in store pick up. If you purchase one to be shipped to you, we will reach out with a shipping quote to be paid before the plant can be sent out. We are not responsible for any damage to the plant that occurs during transit. IMPORTANT SHIPPING INFO * Comes in plastic grow pot measuring 4, 6, 8, or 10 inches in diameter. Pot shown is the White Circle Planter - Small (fits 4 inch size) and is not included with plant purchase. * A commitment to providing the healthiest, happiest plants sometimes requires a special trip to the greenhouse. When choosing specimen, we encounter a wide variety of plants all at different stages of maturity; each plant we source is unique. The plant you receive may be taller, longer or shorter than the one pictured. We photograph the plant that best represents what we most frequently encounter at the greenhouse. Your patience while we hand-pick the best specimen for you is much appreciated. Expect your plant to ship within 5-7 business days. * We know how eager you are to enjoy your new plant, rest assured we're doing all that we can to get your new plant to you safely and swiftly. * Can only be shipped to the 48 continental United States due to customs regulations.