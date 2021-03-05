Soil And Clay

Pilea Peperomia (chinese Money Plant)

Description A regular feature on many popular houseplants lists, the Pilea (or Chinese money plant) is often included in Scandinavian interior designs – its bright green leaves help it stand out against white walls and provide a colorful contrast. Its round leaves have also given it the moniker of UFO plant. Tips The Pilea prefers bright light and requires soil to be drained between waterings. The large leaves also tend to accumulate dust so a light watering or dusting once a week is beneficial. Learn More Plant Care PDF What's Included A healthy plant in its pot with soil All the tips and tricks for plant care Please Note: The pot shown in the pictures may be for inspiration purposes only and does not mean the plant will come with the pot pictured. All plants are shipped in a plastic grower pot unless otherwise stated/chosen. Plants shipped may be smaller than plan in image as the potted plant here is a mature plant.