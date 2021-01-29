FancyPlantsyLLC

Pilea Cadierei

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This unique plant is an easy going house plant that is perfect for low light areas of your home or office. It would make a great gift or desk plant. It has wide textured leaves that are covered in silver patterns. Featuring wide bushy leaves that are marked with silver patterns that are quite eye catching. Pilea care: Light: Bring, Indirect light Water: Allow to dry slightly between waterings Temperature: 60-75ºF/16-24ºC (not cold hardy) Potting medium: High quality fast draining soil *****PLEASE READ THE FOLLOWING****** *************IMPORTANT NOTES************ Free standard USPS shipping. Upgraded shipping is available to add on at an additional cost of $5.00 per order. Plants are shipped in a 4” nursery pot. The decorative pots in the pictures are NOT included. The plant in the picture is NOT the exact same plant that you will receive, unless stated in the listing. However, your plant will be very similar to the one pictured. It will be in the same size pot, with the same number of cuttings per pot. **We ship all our plants via USPS. We prep and ship all of our orders on Mondays and Tuesdays every week so that our plants get to you in 1-5 days and are not stuck in transit during weekends. If you place an order after Monday at 9 AM Eastern time, it will not ship out until the following week. We take extreme care when packaging and shipping all our live plants to ensure you receive a happy, healthy plant. We are currently only able to ship within the continental U.S. +++Winter Shipping++++ *Please check the weather where you are. I offer heat packs for an additional $5.00 if you think it will be too cold for safe shipping. Most of the plants I sell do not like to be below 50 degrees for extended periods of time. Heat packs stay warm for 72 hours and are only needed if your area is below 50 degrees. **These are LIVE PLANTS! Please track your order. We are not liable if your plant is severely damaged or dies from being left in the hot or cold outside. Inspect your order upon arrival and communicate any discrepancies within 48 hours of receiving the plant, by sending us a message with a description of the problem along with as many pictures as possible. A few damaged/broken off leaves is completely normal during the shipping process. So don’t panic. As soon as you receive your package, please take the plant out of the box, and give it some water if the soil is dry. It is normal for plants to look limp and dry as they are stressed during transit. It may take one to two weeks for the plants to acclimate to their new environment. We do not offer returns or exchanges once the plants have shipped. ***Finally, double check your address before finalizing you order. Fancy Plantsy is not responsible for shipments that are delivered to the wrong address. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me! Your happiness is important to us.