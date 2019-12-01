Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Dearfoams
Pile Thong Slipper
$26.00
$13.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Plush lining and soft, calming colors define our woven pile thong. The proven indoor/outdoor outsole keeps you cozy at home or on the go!
Need a few alternatives?
Madden Girl
Brando Footbed Sandals
$49.00
$29.15
from
Macy's
BUY
Birkenstock
Arizona Sandals Birko-flor Shiny Snake
$57.00
from
eBay
BUY
ATP Atelier
Rosa Cutout Snake Print Leather Sandals
£195.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Forever 21
Strappy Jelly Sandals
£11.00
from
Forever 21
BUY
More from Dearfoams
Dearfoams
Pile Thong Slipper
$26.00
$13.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Flats
Everlane
The Modern Loafer
$168.00
$126.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Sam Edelman
Lior Loafer (7 Colorways Available)
$139.95
$55.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Qupid
Chunky Loafers
$54.00
$26.60
from
ASOS
BUY
Everlane
The Day Glove Reknit - Black
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted