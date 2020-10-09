Pilcro and the Letterpress

Pilcro Ultra High-rise Pleated Wide-leg Jeans

Sitting high on the hips, these wide-legs are the perfect complement to cropped blouses and half-tucked buttondowns. **About Pilcro and the Letterpress** Pilcro and the Letterpress - our exclusive collection of premium denim - offers endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. We've elevated the essentials with an expansive array of made-for-you finishes, allowing you to choose the rise, length and rinse that best flatters your figure and suits your style. Whether you're looking for something sleek and skinny to take you from desk to dinner or something relaxed and distressed for weekend wear, we've got you covered - we know you'll find the perfect pair.