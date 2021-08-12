Pilcro

Pilcro The Wanderer Relaxed Jeans

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4122382010237; Color Code: 015 A reimagining of our tried-and-true Wanderer silhouette, the Denim Wanderer offers a slouchy mid rise and a relaxed, easygoing leg shape with subtle utilitarian touches - think reinforced paneling and patch pockets aplenty. Balance this pairâs laidback feel with a ruffled blouse or buttondown for a playful yet polished ensemble. About Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing. 97% cotton, 2% polyester, 1% elastane Ultra high-rise Relaxed fit Side slant and back patch pockets Front zip Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 10.75" rise 27.5" inseam 7.25" leg opening Petites: 10.5" rise 25.5" inseam 7.25" leg opening Tall 11" rise 30.5" inseam 7.25" leg opening Plus: 11.5" rise 25.5" inseam 7.5" leg opening