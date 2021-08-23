Pilcro

The Vintage Straight Jeans

$140.00

Style No. 4122382010252; Color Code: 091 Fitting slim through the hip with a straight leg shape from knee to ankle, the Vintage Straight is a time-tested silhouette with endless outfitting potential. Its ultra-high rise makes it a natural match for breezy buttondowns and blouses, while a full-length inseam calls for strappy sandals or your most beloved boots. About Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing. 99% cotton, 1% elastane Straight fit Ultra-high rise Five-pocket styling Front zip Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 11.5" rise 28" inseam 7.25" leg opening Petite: 11.25" rise 26" inseam 7.25" leg opening Tall: 11.75" rise 31" inseam 7.25" leg opening Plus: 11.5" rise 27" inseam 8" leg opening