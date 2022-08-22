Pilcro

Pilcro The Supermodel High-rise Flare Jeans

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4122382010303; Color Code: 093 99% cotton, 1% lycra Five-pocket styling Front zip Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 10.25" rise 33" inseam 15.5" leg opening Petite: 11" rise 32" inseam 16.5" leg opening Model Notes Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing.