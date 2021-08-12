Pilcro

Pilcro The Camp Wanderer Patchwork Pants

$160.00

Anthropologie

Style No. 4123382010083; Color Code: 066 A textural twist on our beloved Wanderer silhouette, this pair ensures you're prepared for all of life's adventures. About Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing. Cotton, polyester, elastane Textured embellishment Side slant and back patch pockets Front zip Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 10.75" rise 28.25" inseam 7" leg opening Petites: 10.5" rise 26.25" inseam 7" leg opening Plus: 10.75" rise 25.5" inseam 7.25" leg opening