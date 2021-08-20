Pilcro

The Bow Boyfriend Jeans

$130.00

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4122900970015; Color Code: 093 Characterized by a slouchy mid rise and a curved, cropped leg that tapers at the ankle, the Bow Boyfriend delivers comfort and versatility fit for everyday wear. Its abbreviated hem ensures you're ahead of the curve and offers a chance to show off your favorite footwear - think chunky clogs, ankle boots, or high-top sneakers. Meet The Mill: Orta Anadolu Dedicated to reducing its footprint on the environment, Turkey-based Orta Anadolu is beloved for its fine denim fabrications and sustainable production methodology - think reduced chemical emissions, water conservation, and transparently-sourced raw materials. With a worldwide reputation for quality, Orta Anadolu-sourced denims are beloved by premium labels and customers alike. About Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing. 99% cotton, 1% elastane Relaxed fit Mid rise Side slant and back patch pockets Front zip Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 11" rise 27.5" inseam 7.75" leg opening Tall 11.5" rise 30.5" inseam 7.75" leg opening