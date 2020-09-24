Pilcro and the Letterpress Anthropologie

Pilcro Patchwork Ultra High-rise Flare Jeans

$168.00 $69.97

For a handcrafted twist on everyday denim, look no further than this patchwork-infused pair, where a dramatic flare imparts a vintage-inspired look. **About Pilcro and the Letterpress** Pilcro and the Letterpress - our exclusive collection of premium denim - offers endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. We've elevated the essentials with an expansive array of made-for-you finishes, allowing you to choose the rise, length and rinse that best flatters your figure and suits your style. Whether you're looking for something sleek and skinny to take you from desk to dinner or something relaxed and distressed for weekend wear, we've got you covered - we know you'll find the perfect pair.