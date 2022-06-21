Pilcro

Pilcro Buttondown Shirt Dress

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130089450008; Color Code: 070 About Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing. Cotton, linen Patch pockets Mini silhouette Button front Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 34" from shoulder Petite falls 32.25" from shoulder Plus falls 38.5" from shoulder Model Notes Model is 5'9" Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing.