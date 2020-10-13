Viajero

Pilates Bar Kit For Portable Home Gym Workout

$35.99 $26.16

2020 Upgraded 3-Section Pilates Bar Kit with 2 Powerful Latex Resistance Bands】Viajero pilates reformer is Greatly designed with 2 nature resistance bands, 3-Section assembly Removable design for any fitness level with an all-in-one full-body workout. A powerful, durable, potable and multi-functional home gym equipment. 【3-Bars Assembly for Potable Home Gym】Comes with 3-Section Removable 15”-bars made of solid iron pipe, firm and durable, and quickly assemble into a 46.4” long bar by simply twisting the threaded ends together, easy storage and portability for women and men to use at home, gym, office, or travel. A comfortable EVA foam cover provides a non-slip & anti-sweat grip. 【Nature Latex Resistance Bands with Adjustable Tension】Viajero Pilates stick features 2 pics nature latex resistance bands that can be stretched to 6 times its length without breaking. Simply roll the tubes around the bar to reach your desired amount of tension for a variety of exercises for an all-over-body yoga strength workout. 【All-in-one Powerful Gym Equipment】Viajero Pilates stick is designed as an all-in-one gym equipment without the gym to shape body, build muscle, lose weight, and provide a crossfit workout. Tones arms, chest, abs, glutes, legs and butt. Simulates various gym equipment with an all-in-one complete workout- squats, bench press, curls, rowing, etc 【Lifetime Warranty & Workout Guide Value】You can upgrade to a lifetime warranty, by simply contacting us to activate it. We’ll also process a 100% full refund if you are ever dissatisfied with our products. You will also receive the workout guide e-Book & video.