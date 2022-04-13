FitFlop

Pilar Suede-mix Slide Platforms

£110.00

The platform perfected. Forget hard and heavy, these are soft and light. This slide version has a casual-cool 70s vibe. Sporting chunky heels, uppers mixing suede and leather, stitch detailing around the sole, and an adjustable statement buckle. Engineered to be as comfortable as a platform can get, with our ergonomic CushX™ midsole – featuring soft cushioning inside a firmer shell, and a contoured top line for optimum alignment in a heeled shoe (so you can walk for miles in them). Plus, they make your legs look longer. Instead of clompy think ultra-covetable. Heel height: 75.3mm