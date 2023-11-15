Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Pike Satin Dress
$218.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation x NYC Ballet
Sable Cashmere Dress
BUY
$545.00
Reformation
Eloquii
Oversized Shirt Dress
BUY
$29.99
$129.95
Eloquii
Arket
Fitted Tube Dress
BUY
£97.00
Arket
Karen Millen
Plus Size Tailored Tuxedo Wrap Dress
BUY
$273.60
$342.00
KAREN MILLEN
More from Reformation
Reformation
Tylynn Dress
BUY
£298.00
Reformation
Reformation
Erica Top
BUY
$128.00
Reformation
Reformation
Pike Satin Dress
BUY
$218.00
Reformation
Reformation
Jamen Knit Dress
BUY
$198.00
Reformation
More from Dresses
AllSaints
Ophelia Metallic Lace Trim Maxi Dress
BUY
£199.00
AllSaints
Reformation
Tylynn Dress
BUY
£298.00
Reformation
Laura Ashley X Joanie
Bronwyn Black Velvet Midi Dress
BUY
£57.00
£95.00
Joanie
Reformation x NYC Ballet
Sable Cashmere Dress
BUY
$545.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted