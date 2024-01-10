Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Sézane x Pangea
Pierro Shirt
$110.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sézane
Need a few alternatives?
Billabong
Slow Tide Shirt
BUY
$89.99
Billabong
Another Tomorrow
Chambray Slim Shirt
BUY
£410.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Beaufort & Blake
Beauchamp White Oxford Shirt
BUY
£79.00
Beaufort & Blake
Republic
Lish Poplin Top
BUY
$69.99
$90.00
Banana Republic
More from Sézane x Pangea
Sézane x Pangea
Pierro Shirt
BUY
£85.00
Sézane
More from Tops
Elwood
Oversized Core Tee
BUY
$30.00
Elwood
Sézane x Pangea
Pierro Shirt
BUY
$110.00
Sézane
Maeve
Faux Fur Tee
BUY
$79.95
$120.00
Anthropologie
Pilcro
Tie-front Denim Tunic Blouse
BUY
$79.95
$128.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted