TREEHAUSEshop

Pierre Jeanneret Chair

$600.00 $420.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Handcrafted from teak and handwoven in natural rattan, TreeHause brings the iconic mid century design by Pierre Jeanneret from our artisans to you. List price is per chair. Chair must be purchased in sets of 2. Available in 4 finishes: Brown teak, Light Brown teak, Blond teak, and Black teak. Now available in an assembly required option. Assemble in under 2 minutes and save more than 10%! The back is secured to the seat with mortise and tenon joinery. Allen screws concealed below the chair lock the chair in place. Visit TreeHause.com to learn more. An aesthetic tribute to Pierre Jeanneret’s Student Chair design for the Chandigarh Capitol Complex. TreeHause uses the same traditional craftsmanship techniques as Pierre Jeanneret in the 1950s. We use exclusively teak wood and natural rattan cane. Our rattan is hand-woven into each teak frame in the iconic square webbing pattern. This chair was originally designed to be used with a cushion. We strongly encourage you to use a cushion to protect and extend the life of the cane weaving. Cushion sold separately in the TreeHause Shop. DIMENSIONS 17.5" Wide 22.5" Deep 31.5" High 17.3" Seat High MATERIALS teak wood and natural rattan Origin: community managed forest from Indonesia CONSTRUCTED WITH TRADITIONAL WOODCRAFT TECHNIQUES Our carpenters use a variety of time-tested joinery methods to craft each chair’s solid teak frame. The visible joinery adds beauty, provides strength, and helps us minimize the use of metal fasteners. OVER 400 FEET OF NATURAL RATTAN Our weavers hand weave the seat and backrest using a distinctive webbing pattern. The rattan is woven directly through holes drilled into each teak frame. This adds a lightness and transparency, both literally and visually, as well as ergonomic comfort. CELEBRATING THE JOURNEY We label each piece with a brass plaque symbolizing the tree it comes from, the hands that craft it, and the story to continue with you. ABOUT TREEHAUSE Just like the Farm-to-Table concept, the materials we use, as with food, are only as exceptional as where it comes from and the hands who prepare it. We source local, sustainable materials and collaborate with the most skilled artisans to bring our natural modern style to your home. We sell directly to you online—there are no middlemen. This enables us to offer you handcrafted products, made with the finest materials, at more accessible prices than traditional luxury brands. This is Tree-to-Hause. Watch the video below to learn more: https://vimeo.com/601425254?embedded=true&source=vimeo_logo&owner=150347130 MEET THE ARTISANS Our Artisan partner in Jepara is an Indonesian, family-owned workshop that employs 100 local artisans. They come from multiple generations of carving and furniture making and have been in business for over 30 years. Dyah has been a wonderful friend throughout this entire journey. There is no denying her knowledge of the wood industry—from sourcing the highest quality, local materials to constructing seamless joinery. The workshop has a true community environment, and they genuinely care for each of their employees— providing jobs for many mothers in the community who need the flexibility to work from home. Highlighting the natural beauty of the raw materials is the workshop’s main focus. They ensure each step of the process is done with the utmost respect and intention. Their unrivaled commitment to quality is seen in every cut, sand, and stain. Dyah, and her family, value the talents of the community they call home. The artisans’ skills are born from this place—both from nature and familial. Through their craft, they are able to preserve this heritage. Learn more about our Artisans and collaboration in the videos below: https://vimeo.com/601442801?embedded=true&source=vimeo_logo&owner=150347130 https://vimeo.com/601439139?embedded=true&source=vimeo_logo&owner=150347130 https://vimeo.com/601435707?embedded=true&source=vimeo_logo&owner=150347130 TREE-TO-HAUSE...AND BACK AGAIN We are committed to give back to the planet more than we take. For every tree used bring our designs to life, WE PLANT 2 MORE. With each piece of furniture you purchase, you are helping to replant a tree in community farms AND a tree to help restore the wild forests, all thanks to you!