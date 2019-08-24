Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
BaubleBar

Piera Diamond Signet Ring

$995.00
At BaubleBar
Add some oomph with a bold signet ring style featuring a dazzling array of diamonds. This Piera Ring features 207 round diamonds set in solid 14K gold. Ring is size 3.5. This item comes complete with a luxe black storage pouch and gift box.
Featured in 1 story
BaubleBar Launches Fine Jewelry
by Emily Ruane