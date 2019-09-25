Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Zara
Pieced Leather Cowboy Boots
$199.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
White leather heeled ankle boots. Leather upper in a combination of colors. Cowboy-boot heel. Metal squared toe. Inner side zip closure.
Need a few alternatives?
ANN CREEK
Claremont Texture Patch Boots
$79.80
from
Amazon
BUY
Sam Edelman
Roy Low Bootie
$99.00
$69.30
from
Sam Edelman
BUY
Mango
Leather Cowboy Ankle Boots
$149.99
from
Mango
BUY
Urban Outfitters
June Western Boot
$139.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Printed Shirt Dress
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Flat Leather Moto Ankle Boots
$149.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Special Edition Knit Sweater
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Wide Leg Pants With Darts
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Boots
promoted
Clarks
Clarkdale Arlo
$160.00
from
Clarks
BUY
SOREL
Out ‘n About™ Plus Conquest Boot
$130.00
from
SOREL
BUY
The Row
Patty Lace-up Leather Combat Boots
$1495.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Mango
Lace-up Leather Boots
$129.99
from
Mango
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted