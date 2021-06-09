Agolde

Pieced Angled Shorts

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Details Size & Fit Fabric: Heavyweight, non-stretch denim Notched waist Front pleats Frayed hem Contrast detail at back Slant front pockets Shell: 100% cotton Wash cold Made in the USA of imported materials Style #AGOLE30523 A fresh pair of cutoffs to refresh your warm-weather wardrobe, these AGOLDE shorts feature a notched, angled waist that gives the summertime classic a pieced-together and patchwork look. Tucked-in tees are a must with a pair like this. Show More