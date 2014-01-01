Hasbro

Pie Face Game

$19.79 $12.97

Buy Now Review It

The exciting Pie Face game is filled with fun and suspense, and somebody’s bound to get splatted! Just put some delicious whipped cream from home or the wet sponge on the “hand” of this hilarious game unit and start turning the handles. It could go off at any time, so keep your fingers crossed and hope you’re not the one who gets a splat in the face! You score a point for every time you turn the handle without getting pie-faced, and the one who scores 25 points wins. Take some risks and hope for the best in this hilarious Pie Face game! Pie Face, Rocket Games and logo are trademarks of Rocket Games. © 2014 Rocket Games. Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.