Pictograph Media Console - Carbon

$1699.00

We translated the intricate design of ancient carvings to create the textural pattern of our Pictograph Media Console. Perched on Y-shaped metal legs, it's a look that reads both modern and glamorous. This contract-grade item is manufactured to meet the demands of commercial use in addition to residential. See more. 83.75"w x 19"d x 27"h. Solid mango wood in a Carbon finish. Metal legs in an Antique Brass finish. Three compartments with adjustable shelves. Made in a Fair Trade Certified™ facility. Learn more about the positive impact your purchase has on Fair Trade workers and their communities. Made in India.