We translated the intricate design of ancient carvings to create the textural pattern of our Pictograph Media Console. Perched on Y-shaped metal legs, it's a look that reads both modern and glamorous.
This contract-grade item is manufactured to meet the demands of commercial use in addition to residential. See more.
83.75"w x 19"d x 27"h.
Solid mango wood in a Carbon finish.
Metal legs in an Antique Brass finish.
Three compartments with adjustable shelves.
Made in a Fair Trade Certified™ facility.
Learn more about the positive impact your purchase has on Fair Trade workers and their communities.
Made in India.