LELO

Pico Bong Transformer

$129.00

Pico Bong Transformer Black is a rabbit vibe, a clitoral massager, a cock ring, a G-spot stimulator, a prostate massager and more. It is perfect for her, him, her and him, him and him, her and her, and every other combination possible. The Transformer is a double ended vibrator. Or a vibrating double ended dildo. Whatever you prefer, this sex toy is not too fussy about labels. The all new Pico Bong Transformer offers you millions of sex toys in one. Features: flexible, firm body bends to different shapes. USB Rechargeable. 100% waterproof Silicone design.10 powerful stimulation modes and easy to use controls. When it comes to sex, two heads are better than one. That is why, today, the team at PicoBong are only too excited to present an entirely new sex toy: the Transformer. After months in development and even longer in concept, the world now has a pleasure product that makes no assumptions, no judgments and has no time for anything other than adventurous and exploratory pleasure. If that sounds good to you, then it is time for you to join the revolution. This take a little bit of explaining, so sit tight. Basically, what we did was take a double ended dildo and combine it with a lot of the more innovative ideas that pleasure products have to offer. So now, the dildo vibrates powerfully at each end of its 24 inches length. But that is really not all: the most amazing part of the Transformer is not the vibrating ends, but the body that connects them. Underneath the surface of the silicone is a firm but flexible skeleton: you can not see it or feel it, but it is there: which bends to whatever position you want and then holds that position. The bendy design means that you can use it a million different ways. It will be a rabbit vibe, a prostate massager, a cock ring, a plug, whatever. If you can think it, Transformer will make it happen.