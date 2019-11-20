Picnic Time

Picnic Time Canasta Picnic Basket

$59.95

The Picnic Time Canasta Picnic Basket is a flat-lidded empty picnic basket that is as versatile as it is charming. Its sturdy willow base has an attractive double-strand weave design, and its lid is made of a stained composite wood that can be used as a level surface to hold your drinks, plates or other items. The basket measures 16.5" x 11.3" x 9.8" and is lined with a removable, form-fitted poly/cotton cover that folds over the rim and stays securely in place with two sets of tie straps. Two long cotton canvas straps can be secured together with a fastening handle for comfortable carrying.