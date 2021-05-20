Vera for Anthropologie

Picnic Cornhole Game

$178.00 $142.40

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Reston Town Center - Offering Curbside & In-Store Pickup 11965 Market St #1209, Burlington Mall Reston, VA 20190-5664 Style No. 60986825; Color Code: 049 Designed by Vera in collaboration with Anthropologie, this cornhole set adds an element of competitive fun to any picnic at the park or backyard barbecue. About Vera for Anthropologie American art phenom, textile designer, and entrepreneur, the late Vera Neumann took the '60s art, fashion, and home decor world by storm with her bold color palettes and eye-catching prints. Known simply as Vera and stamped with a signature ladybug, her iconic brand pioneered a cross-licensing empire to make her art affordable and accessible to all. Producing one print each day of her life, Vera created thousands of artworks that have been copyrighted in the Library of Congress and displayed at revered institutions such as the Smithsonian, the Met, and MoMA. Today, we're excited to celebrate Vera's legacy in an exclusive, only-at-Anthro collection that turns some of her timeless designs into wonderfully usable items for your daily life. Exclusively for Anthropologie Includes two cornhole boards and eight sand bags Engineered hardwood, pine wood, sand Wipe clean with damp cloth Imported Dimensions Boards (2): 4.25"H, 37.5"L, 25.25"W