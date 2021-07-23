Sunnylife

Style No. 62890256; Color Code: 040 Turn any outdoor setting into a celebration with this insulated, hand-striped backpack including everything you need for the perfect picnic. Kit Includes: Two cutlery sets Plastic plates Stemmed plastic glasses Detachable bottle cooler Can carry up to 22 lbs. 11" x 8.5" x 16" What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product is a Tool for Sustainable Living. This thoughtful product will help you reduce your carbon footprint by encouraging reuse instead of single use. Care/Import Hand Wash Only Import