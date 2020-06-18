Roebury

Picnic Blanket

$35.95

Buy Now Review It

Large 55" x 70" oversize size blanket fits the whole family Durable water resistant backing and padding for use on grass , sand or outdoors Soft, smooth sandless inner lining quickly wipes clean of any dirt or stains Easily folds into compact zipped tote with padded carrying strap for easy transport or use as airline or travel pillow Machine washable BPA free phthalate free no chemical smell GREAT VALUE: The Roebury outdoor blanket can be used at picnics , as a airline or travel blanket or travel pillow , use as sandless beach blankets instead of your beach towel , or a camp blanket . Perfect in the back yard or front lawn or around the house with kids and babies . OUTDOOR PROOF: Your blanket is water resistant on one side and sand free . Resists sand , dew or moisture seeping through the blanket. EASY TO STORE: Folds into a compact small pillow sized zippered tote when not in use or while traveling on airlines , in the car , while camping , at concerts , festivals and outdoor events SATISFATION GUARRANTEED: If you are not 100% happy with your purchase we will refund money.