SocialStoriesClub

Pick-me-up Gift Box

£33.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Do you need a pick-me-up? Or maybe someone you love? This smile in a box is filled with delicious and uplifting treats. Make yourself a hot chocolate, light the candle, indulge in the aromatic soap, and whilst nibbling a range of deliciously flavoured chocolates. At the same time, kick back and read