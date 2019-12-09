TarcherPerigee

Pick Me Up: A Pep Talk For Now And Later

An intimate and engaging journal that offers a pick-me-up on every pageFeeling lonely? Pensive? Peeved? Questioning? This deceptively simple book offers perspective, hope, and a twist of existential metaphor - and is perfect to pick up again and again.Unlike a linear journal, this book can be opened up to any page, encouraging and engaging readers time and time again through continued use. Rather than simply complete tasks and turn pages, users are encouraged to leave their mark, and if they land on the same page days or weeks later, they can review, reflect, and revise their previous responsePerfect for anyone who loves to explore ideas, record thoughts and feelings, and capture those fleeting but amazing moments of everyday life.