Ranger Ready
Picaridin 20% Trigger Spray Scent Zero 8oz
$17.00
At HSN
Ranger Ready Repellent Picaridin 20% Trigger Spray Ranger Orange Scent 8oz/ 235ml Ranger Ready Repellent uses the active ingredient Picaridin 20%. Contains no DEET and features a new trigger spray for wider reach. Provides 12-hour protection from ticks and mosquitos and 8-hour protection from gnats, flies, fleas, chiggers, no see ums, etc. Scent Zero can be used when the best scent is none at all.