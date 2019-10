CB2

Piazza Snow 4-piece Modular Sectional Sofa

$4196.00

Buy Now Review It

At CB2

Shop Piazza Snow 4-Piece Modular Sectional Sofa. Long, lean, super deep four-piece sectional lounges low to the floor. Clean silhouette has a fresh, casual vibe with European appeal. Luxe white fabric plays well against contrasting white oak. CB2 exclusive.