SVNR

Pi Max Hoop In Obsidian

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At SVNR

A minimal, elegant hoop earring with a removable carved lifesaver stone. Dating back to 5,000 BC in ancient China, the lifesaver disc shape has come to symbolize the endless circle of life, while the hollow center represents the portal between heaven and earth, through which one can communicate their prayers. Most of our materials are one-of-a-kind, so the individual components of your earring may vary slightly in size and shape. Crafted from found, re-used, up-cycled, and natural materials, due to the handmade nature, subtle variations in color and shape make each piece unique.