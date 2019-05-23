ApotheCARE

Phytoyoung Firming Eye Cream

$29.00

Purity of Nature. Progressed by Science. Precision plant extractions. We understand that every part of a plant is unique. From the bottom of the roots to the tip of a leaf, we've captured their essence and optimized formulas that contains a specific benefit for skin. Our advanced face care collections use precision plant extraction for targeted results. Discover skin care products specially tailored to your skin's needs, from Hyaluronic Acid serum to hydrating moisturizer to facial cleanser. Each collection provides specific skin benefits thanks to our carefully selected active ingredients. Boosted by roots, leaves and bark, and meticulously prepared. Formulated with blackberry leaf and ginkgo leaf, the PhytoYOUNG collection captures the essence of the life force of the plant - the leaves - into advanced formulas for younger looking skin. Included at an active level, the Blackberry Leaf stimulates skin's moisture barrier renewal and helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This collection visibly smooths fine lines and firms skin to reveal instantly smooth and radiant-looking skin. Each product supports natural collagen levels and strengthens the skin's moisture barrier to continually reveal skin's natural bounce. This eye cream reduces the appearance of fine lines and dark circles while helping to restore skin's elasticity for a firmer, supple eye area. Fresh, hydrating and feather-light on the delicate eye area. HOW TO USE: Gently dab around eye area with fingertip in the AM and PM. DOSAGE: Apply a pea-sized amount for each eye. For best results, use after applying PhytoYOUNG Firming Night Cream in the evenings and after your moisturizer in the morning.