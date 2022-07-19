Dermalogica

Phyto Replenish Body Oil

$81.00

Achieve the signature Dermalogica Phyto Replenish Oil glow all over your body. Rich in ingredients that go miles past simple hydration, this triple-benefit oil protects skin from free radical damage; nourishes dull, dry, or tired skin; and smooths out fine lines and wrinkles. Dermalogica Phyto Replenish Body Oil key benefits Lightweight hydration that lasts all day Packed with rich natural oils to maintain even, smooth skin Sinks in quickly yet stays comfortable Soothes and calms skin Protects against free radical damage Restores skin’s natural moisture barrier PETA-accredited, cruelty-free Key ingredients Omega Fatty Acids help to smooth out lines caused by dehydration and lock moisture into the skin. Fermented Red Ginseng, inspired by Korean skincare rituals, calms inflammation while stimulating collagen production. French Plum Seed Oil helps restore skin’s natural moisture barrier. Sunflower and Avocado Oil provide a protective antioxidant shield against free radical damage. Infused with bright Bergamot, Neroli and Orange along with relaxing aromas of Patchouli and Sandalwood Buy now, pay later with Afterpay.