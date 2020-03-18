Juice Beauty

Phyto-pigments Last Looks Cream Blush

$25.00

Vegan & Cruelty-Free. Formulated with an organic base of botanical juices, waxes and powders. Enhance cheeks with this luxurious, buildable color. Powered by plant-derived Phyto-Pigments and age-defying serum technology, this creamy formula blends easily and delivers a healthy, natural looking flush that flatters any skin tone. Contains the Juice Beauty exclusive Moisture Blend (vegetable glycerin, grapeseed oil & phospholipids) to help increase skin hydration and the Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments exclusive blend of rose and purple carrot.