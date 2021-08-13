Phyto

Phyto Phytolaque Soie Finishing Spray

$19.00

Product Description A New York Fashion Week favorite, this ultra-brushable hairspray can be layered to set style in place with a natural, flexible hold. Designed for all hair types; a gentle hairspray to control and complete style with a healthy shine and natural finish. This weightless finishing spray provides for long-lasting, natural hold that's never stiff or sticky. The formula nourishes and protects the capillary fiber, leaving hair shiny and soft as silk. The versatile formula is great for working, shaping, and finishing styles, and the size is perfect for on-the-go touch-ups! PARABEN FREE | SULFATE FREE | GLUTEN FREE | TALC FREE Brand Story Since 1965, PHYTO is the story of two passions: hair and plants. Patrick Ales believes plants are the safest and most effective way to achieve healthy hair. We create hair that is full, strong with incredible body – beautiful!