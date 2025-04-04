Byoma

Phyto Mucin Glow Serum

$16.99 $11.89

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Product Sku: 67749648; Color Code: 012 Perfect straight-leg jeans from BDG with a high-waisted silhouette inspired by our favorite denim from the ‘90s. Made from rigid or comfort-stretch denim with a relaxed fit through the straight leg that falls below the ankle. 5-pocket styling with a zip fly. UO exclusive. Features - ‘90s-inspired straight-leg jeans - Choose from rigid denim that will soften over time or denim with a hint of stretch for comfort and fit - Our favorite high rise that sits at your natural waist - Hits just below the ankle - Zip fly; 5-pocket styling - UO exclusive Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Washed Black, Pale Blue: 69% Cotton, 30% Lyocell, 1% spandex - Tinted Denim: 99% Cotton, 1% spandex - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - High rise - Straight leg - Full length - Model in Tinted Denim is 5’9" and wearing size 26 - Measurements taken from size 28 - Waist: 29.5" - Rise: 12" - Inseam: 29" - Leg opening: 17" BDG Giving classics an original twist, BDG is UO's exclusive collection of denim and elevated basics. From high-waisted jeans, ripped jeans and cargo jeans to oversized denim jackets, the staples you'll keep reaching for are waiting for you here.