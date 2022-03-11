United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
LashFood
Phyto-medic, Natural Eyelash Enhancer
$78.00$39.00
At Ulta Beauty
The LashFood Phyto-Medic Eyelash Enhancer is a natural nightly-use lash serum for longer, thicker, stronger looking lashes. Benefits Proven to promote the appearance of longer, thicker, stronger lashes Phyto-Medic Complex nourishes lashes at the follicle Initial results can be seen in 4 weeks, full results in 16 weeks Suitable for use with contact and lash extensions Ecocert Certified Dermatologist Tested Vegan Cruelty Free 4-month supply Formulated Without Prostaglandins Parabens Sulfates Phthalates