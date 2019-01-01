Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
LashFood
Phyto-medic Eyebrow Enhancer
$90.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LashFood
Featured in 1 story
The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals
by
Anna Gray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Biore
Deep Cleansing Charcoal Pore Strips
$6.27
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Biore
Ultra Deep Cleansing Pore Strips
$5.99
from
Drugstore.com
BUY
DETAILS
Saturday Skin
Featherweight Daily Moisturizing Cream
$49.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Eve Lom
Cleanser
$50.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from LashFood
DETAILS
LashFood
Browfood Phyto-medic Eyebrow Enhancing Serum
$90.00
from
LashFood
BUY
DETAILS
LashFood
Browfood Clear Brow Enhancing Gelfix
$24.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
LashFood
Browfood Tinted Brow Enhancing Gelfix
$24.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
LashFood
Conditioning Drama Mascara
$20.00
from
LashFood
BUY
More from Skin Care
DETAILS
Carol's Daughter
Carol's Daughter Monoi Body Oil Spray Sunscreen Spf 30
$40.00
from
HSN
BUY
DETAILS
Black Girl Sunscreen
Black Girl Sunscreen Spf 30
$18.98
from
Black Girl Sunscreen
BUY
DETAILS
Neutrogena
Neutrogena Hydroboost Non-greasy Sunscreen Lotion
$7.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Neutrogena
Sheer Zinc Face Dry-touch Sunscreen With Spf 50
$8.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Beauty
Beauty
14 Coordinate Tattoos That Will Remind You Of Your Happy Place
If you're in search of a meaningful tattoo design that makes the pain worthwhile, we've got just the one: a coordinate tattoo. A quick scroll through
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Sophie Turner Says Goodbye To Sansa Stark With Brand-New Bangs
Ever since we were first introduced to Sophie Turner a decade ago as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, the actress has only ever experimented with her hair
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Perfect Wedding-Day Scent For Every Type Of Bride
Choosing the right perfume is one of the more intimate details of planning a wedding. Sure, it can't be captured in an Instagram Story the way your first
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted