Essences have formed the basis of many Korean and Asian skincare routines for a long time. Somewhere between a toner and a serum, this lightweight skincare step promises the efficacy of a serum, with added hydration. Never one to miss a trick, the clever folk at Skinceuticals have devised Phyto Corrective Essence Mist. Hydrating, soothing and able to reduce visible redness, it also works to strengthen the skin's barrier. It innovates traditional essences with its spritz format, opting for a convenient, hygienic, touchless format. Formulated as a friction-free mist, this soothing essence can easily be reapplied throughout the day, even over makeup. What are the benefits of Skinceuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Mist? Hygienic, touchless formula. Reduces visible redness. Soothes and hydrates sensitive skin. Boosts moisture even over makeup. Ideal for hydrating and soothing those with blemish-induced redness. Can be used AM, PM, and throughout the day - as often as desired. What are the key ingredients in SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Mist? Phyto-botanical blend of boldus leaf, cucumber, thyme, olive leaf and rosemary extract help to soothe and comfort skin. 6.2% blend of hyaluronic and glycerin draw and retain water in the skin. Who is SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Mist for? Ideal for anyone with facial redness, including but not limited to those with sensitive skin, dehydrated skin or those with blemish-induced redness. How do I use SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Mist? Close eyes and mouth before application. Spray from 6 inches away onto bare skin and reapply throughout the day, even over makeup. How much Skinceuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Mist do I use per application? How often should I use Skinceuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Mist? Skinceuticals products are incredibly high quality, and so are highly potent. You don't need to use a lot to achieve maximum efficacy, and overdosing will result in wastage of your favourite products! The recommended dose per use of Skinceuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Mist is 2 pumps. This means you should get 200 applications. Use once a day. Following these dosage instructions should ensure your product lasts for the intended 14 weeks.