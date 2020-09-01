AllModern

Physter 2-piece Fiberclay Pot Planter Set

Buy Now Review It

At AllModern

Showcase your fave or succulents (real or fake, we won't tell) in these pot planters. They're made from fiber clay with a weather-resistant finish so you can keep them in your living room or add them to your patio space. Bonus: Fiber clay is lighter than real stone so you can move these pots around with ease. #Score. Four tapered and splayed legs complete the look with some mid-century modern vibes. These pots don't have drainage holes so you won't have to worry about water runoff staining everything (we recommend adding stones to the bottom to promote root health). Arriving in a set of two, these planters measure 15" and 18" tall.