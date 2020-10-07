Physicians Formula

Ultimate Butter Collection

$24.26 $16.98

Buy Now Review It

Ultra-luxurious bronzer delivers a radiant Brazilian goddess glow! Moisturizing blush formula features ultra-refined pearl and soft-focus pigments that smooth skin texture, brighten skin tone, and deliver a gorgeous blushing glow. Lightweight, one-swipe, blendable coverage highlighter features ultra-refined pearls and soft-focus pigments that smooth skin texture, brighten skin tone, and deliver a gorgeous highlighted finish. Moisturizing LIP Cream packed with essential fatty acids and pro-vitamins that soften, condition and nourish lips, leaving them silky soft. Ultra-luxurious eyeshadows with incredibly soft and ultra-creamy texture can be applied wet or dry. Escape to the tropical beaches of Brazil and butter up on the go with the ultimate murumuru butter collection! This limited edition Collector's set features all (58 shades) of your favorite murumuru butter must haves in a travel friendly set. This beachy paradise inspired collection is infused with a powerful blend of murumuru butter, cupuacu Butter, and Tucuma butter from the lush, nutrient-rich Amazon and packed with essential fatty acids and pro-vitamins that soften, condition, and moisturize skin and lips.